It now costs more to visit a National park

SEATTLE — Entrance fees at select national parks across the United State went up on June 1, including at national parks in Washington state.

The fee hike (around $5) is smaller than Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke initially proposed last fall. But the current pricing plan calls for additional increases in 2020.

The new plan will apply to the 117 national parks that charge fees, not to the two-thirds of national parks that do not have entrance fees. Click here for a complete list of current prices.

The per vehicle entrance fee for Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park is now $35 up from $30. Annual passes are now $55.

The San Juan National Historic site will increase from $25 to $35 in 2020 for an annual pass, $7 to $10 for per person entry.

The original proposal, unveiled in October, called for more than doubling peak-season admission at 17 popular parks to $70. The response to that plan was highly negative.

Increasing entrance fees will help the park service address a nearly $12 billion backlog of maintenance projects, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has said.

Zinke said the new plan is more “balanced” and will raise about $60 million in additional revenue per year.

The National Parks Conservation Association, a nonprofit group that opposed the original $70 proposal, said that the “more measured fee increases will put additional funds into enhancing park experiences without threatening visitation or local economies.”