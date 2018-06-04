Cop arrests meth-fueled man for throwing bottles and hurling a kitten

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A man high on methamphetamine was arrested in South Lake Union on Saturday after he reportedly threw a kitten against the pavement, and later hurled a bottle at a woman when she tried to intervene, police said.

About 8 p.m., a woman walking near 8th Avenue and Republican Street told police she saw a man yelling, swearing, throwing bottles and tossing a kitten in the air allowing it to fall to the cement.

Horrified she approached the man and offered him $100 for the cat, but he threw a bottle at her in response, police said.

The woman then called 911 on the man.

Seattle police said the 33-year-old man was arrested for assault and animal cruelty.

After getting some police-issue rubs, the kitten was examined by the Seattle Animal Shelter. He is doing well and placed with a foster family.

To make this story more Seattle...

The woman who called 911 approached the officer and asked: “There’s no way you’re giving this cat back to him is there?"

The officer replied, “Are you kidding me? I’m a vegan.”

“Oh you are? Me too,” the woman responded.