Body of missing man recovered near Eagle Falls

INDEX, Wash. — Searchers have recovered the body of the 24-year-old Monroe man who went missing at Eagle Falls on the Skykomish River last Monday.

The Everett Herarld reports that Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Dive Team units found him in about 10 feet of water (3 meters) upriver from the falls.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Shari Ireton says the man jumped into the water and didn’t resurface in a stretch of the South Fork Skykomish River.

His body was spotted Saturday morning and recovered in the afternoon.

Ireton says the identification of the man, as well as cause and manner of death, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is the county’s third drowning in backcountry rivers near waterfalls this year.