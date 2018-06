Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- Two people were seriously hurt in a head-on crash Monday morning, forcing the closure of a busy road.

The crash happened before 10:00 a.m. on River Road near 15th Street NW.

Video from the scene showed at least three cars were involved.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

Puyallup police said to expect the road to be closed for several hours.