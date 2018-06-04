2 Boy Scouts among 4 climbers missing on Mount Baker

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. -- Crews are searching for four missing climbers, including two 13-year-old Boy Scouts, on Mount Baker.
According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a Boy Scout troop from Seattle went hiking on Sunday. Two scout leaders and the boys got separated from the group -- and hadn't returned by nightfall.
Crews searched overnight for the missing climbers, but they had not been found as of Monday morning.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.