2 Boy Scouts among 4 climbers missing on Mount Baker

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. -- Crews are searching for four missing climbers, including two 13-year-old Boy Scouts, on Mount Baker.

According to the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, a Boy Scout troop from Seattle went hiking on Sunday. Two scout leaders and the boys got separated from the group -- and hadn't returned by nightfall.

Crews searched overnight for the missing climbers, but they had not been found as of Monday morning.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.