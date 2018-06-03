× One killed in stabbing near Alki Beach

SEATTLE — Police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a man to death near Alki Beach Saturday night.

Witnesses started calling 911 just after 10 p.m., reporting the incident near Alki Avenue Southwest and Harbor Avenue Southwest.

Officials said the victim was in his 20s. They said CPR was attempted, but he later died at the scene.

No suspect description has been released, and detectives believe the attack was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide and assault tip line at 206-233-5000.