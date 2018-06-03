× Lily Christopherson has been found safe in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Lily Christopherson, the missing 15-year-old from Bonney Lake, has been found safe, according to police.

Bonney Lake police confirmed Sunday, that the teen who had been missing for more than three weeks was found safe in Puyallup by police there.

She is being reunited with her family.

According to Puyallup police, Lily was spotted by a passerby at a bus stop in the 1700 block of South Meridian about 3 p.m.

She is currently with Bonney Lake police.

Bonney Lake police said they would provide more information in the next several days.

Lily Christopherson was reported missing on May 9. Later evidence undercovered by police led them to believe she was being sex-trafficked.

Three people had been arrested in connection with Lily's disappearance.

Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Ann Counts, 29, were arrested earlier and charged with kidnapping, raping, providing illegal drugs and sex-trafficking the teen.

A third person was picked up by officers late Wednesday night in Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree child rape. Law enforcement sources say the man told them Lily left his Tacoma home last week. Q13 News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged yet.

