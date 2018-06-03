Future Rainier Beach park to be named after Det. Cookie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Hundreds joined in for a celebration of chess and community in Rainier Beach Sunday.

Families and local officials rallied around iconic community leader, Detective Cookie in support of her future chess park.

The tribute featured the placement of a giant king and queen chess sculpture.

"This king and queen it symbolizes a lot of things. One is chess of course. And the other thing it looks over the community. It's the protector of the community. It's the good luck of the community," Seattle Police Detective Denise “Cookie” Bouldin said.

Future park plans include giant built-in chess boards and table boards.

The park will be named, Detective Cookie Chess Park.