Bellevue Police: Man accidentally shoots himself in the head

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police said a man died in what they’re calling an accidental shooting.

Police responded to Hotel 116 just after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they found a man in a hotel room who had been shot in the head.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police said the man started playing around with a hand while he was with a woman. The woman told him to stop, but the man told her not to worry because the gun was unloaded. The gun fired and the woman ran to the hotel lobby to call 911.