Beacon Plumbing owner’s donation raises reward to $36,000 in Pacific County murder of Jeff Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- "We were in tears," said Keith and Laurie Beach after learning of a generous donation to help solve their son's murder. Jeff Beach died from his injuries after he was attacked twice in Long Beach not far from Highway 103.

“One occurred on the beach, in front of some other people, by some unknown assailants, then a short time later, he was walking on a trail, going back to where he was staying and while he was walking on the trail, he was violently assaulted,” said Pacific County Sheriff Scott Johnson.

Beach died of a traumatic injury to his brain.

“This is a solvable case and we know if somebody will come forward to help us we can get that last tip or two that we need to make an arrest. Unfortunately, we can't always disclose everything we know about a case and we do have some good information, but we need a few more pieces that we know some citizens, or some members the public know that can help us solve it,” said Sheriff Johnson.

At the 2nd Annual Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound fundraiser, Sunday at Rigoletto restaurant in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood, Beacon Plumbing Services owner Bill Cahill announced he is offering $25,000 to raise the reward for tips that lead to an arrest in Beach's case to $36,000. Beach’s parents had previously offered $10,000 and Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000.

Cahill's sister was murdered in the 1980s. A family member was eventually arrested in that case but he understands what the 36-year-old victim's family is going through. He hopes the reward is large enough that criminals take notice. "Maybe they're gonna roll over on someone they didn't like that much anyway and this family can have closure to a case that's unsolved," said Cahill.

Beach was visiting Pacific County for a softball tournament when he was attacked while coming to a woman’s aid who was being harassed.

"Our family is still sitting in a place almost three years later without having access to his autopsy report, toxicology report, to any of the police investigations because the case is still open and the Sheriff's department can't share any of that with us. So, this is incredible," said Beach's dad, Keith.

The new reward amount gives his mother hope that somebody does care. "Sometimes, I feel like I'm on a roller coaster. One day, I will have a high and another day it all kind of comes crashing down when you remember," said Jeff's mom, Laurie.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have any information on the murder of Jeff Beach, you can remain anonymous and submit a tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound via the P3 Tips App on your phone or at www.P3Tips.com. You can also go to www.P3Tips.com to send the information to law enforcement via Crime Stoppers.