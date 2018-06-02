× Two people killed in crash near Sedro-Woolley

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. – Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Sedro-Woolley early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on State Route 9 near Mosier Road.

According to the accident report, two people died in the accident.

Troopers said the driver of a 2003 GMC Yukon lost control around a curve and hit a power pole and jersey barrier.

Troopers also said three other people were inside the SUV at the time of the accident. The driver and one of the passengers died at the scene.

The other two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.