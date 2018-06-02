× Teenager arrested after shooting and killing a man in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 16-year-old is in custody after shooting and killing a 19-year-old SeaTac man Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called just after 9 p.m. to the 14700 block of 29th Place South. They said the victim, who has not been identified, was found dead upon their arrival.

Deputies said the suspect was later booked into the King County Youth Services Center.

This is a developing story and will be updated.