Teenager shot, killed at park in South Seattle
SEATTLE — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting at Martha Washington Park in South Seattle.
Officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told dispatchers that a 17 year old had been shot several times.
Officials said the victim was with three other young men at the park when a car pulled up and someone started shooting.
He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.
Detectives are interviewing witnesses. No suspect description has been released.
