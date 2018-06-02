× Teenager shot, killed at park in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are looking for whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting at Martha Washington Park in South Seattle.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told dispatchers that a 17 year old had been shot several times.

Officials said the victim was with three other young men at the park when a car pulled up and someone started shooting.

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses. No suspect description has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.