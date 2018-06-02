Baseball fans find way to Mariners’ game despite i-5 closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WAS - Due to i-5 closures over the weekend, WASHDOT officials said if you did not have to come to Seattle this weekend stay at home, but many found other ways to get into the city then by car.

All weekend i-5 Northbound from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way was shut down. Because of that, WASHDOT officials predicted massive traffic back-ups throughout the entire city. Officials suggested avoiding the city unless it was necessary.

However, from some Mariner’s fans getting into the city was necessary.

“They said the traffic would be crazy,” said Rebecca Archarese.

Archarese says the threat of traffic was almost enough of a reason for her and her family to forget they had tickets and skip the game. That is until she found out with her Mariner’s tickets she could ride the Link for free to the game.

“The ease of just getting on a train and letting someone else take us down there and getting on and coming back is really a selling point,” said Archarese.

Archarese says she has ridden the Link in years, but with how easy it was getting to the game, she might ride it more often.

While leaving the driving to someone else offers a lot of convenience, for some it did cause a few issues.

“Yeah, it was bad,” said Karan Minhas.

Minhas rode the Link with his dad for their first mariners game of the season. He says he’s just happy they it on the train.

“We were kind of worried are we going to find parking or not,” he said.

Plenty of people had the entire to take the Link to the game, and at the station cars filled the parking lot.

Because of that Minhas and his dad had to leave their house early in the afternoon.

“We would never go this early,” he said.

He says they must figure out what to do with all the free time before the game, but he says it’s definitely a better alternative than sitting in gridlock traffic.

The northbound section of i-5 will not open until Monday morning, and traffic is supposed to be bad throughout the rest of the weekend.