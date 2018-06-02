Auburn police investigate serious injury crash involving bicyclist

Auburn Police are investigating a crash between a bicyclist and vehicle.

The crash happen just after 3:30 p.m. near Auburn Way South and Fir Street.

Police say a man was crossing at Fir Street with his bike when he was hit by a car.

The bicyclist was in marked cross walk. According to police, the bicyclist sustained serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police believe the driver was not impaired when the crash happened.

The Auburn police traffic division is investigating. Stay with Q13 News for updates.