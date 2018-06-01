Woman shocked with stun gun settles lawsuit for $50,000

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — A woman who was shocked with a stun gun and injured in the Kitsap County Courthouse has settled a lawsuit against the county and the corrections officer involved for $50,000.

The Kitsap Sun reported this week that 41- year-old Mary Gomez settled with the county and Corrections Officer Michael Turso.

She sued in U.S. District Court following the Dec. 11, 2013 incident.

The suit says Gomez went to a hearing on a theft charge and was told she was would be taken into custody unless she could post bail. Instead, the suit says she ran and that Turso shot her in the back as she was descending a staircase, causing her to fall. Gomez sustained broken bones, cuts and bruises.

Kitsap County Chief General Counsel Ione George said the settlement wasn’t an acknowledgment of liability but was made to compensate Gomez for her injuries.