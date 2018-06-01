Several hurt after jumping from balconies to escape Federal Way apartment fire

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Five people were hurt while escaping a fast-moving fire Friday morning at a Federal Way apartment complex.

South King Fire was called around 6:45 a.m. to a fourplex on S 339th Circle.

Firefighters told Q13 News the fire started in a lower unit and spread quickly on the outside of the building.

Five people jumped from balconies to escape the fire. Officials said four of them suffered serious injuries including broken bones. Medics took them to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Video from the Federal way fire this morning. pic.twitter.com/mVlYnC5Z2t — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) June 1, 2018

Firefighters are investigating the cause.