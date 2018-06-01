Sean Williams: Help hunt 11-time convicted woman abuser terrorizing victim and her daughter

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

Held hostage in their own home: A mother and daughter kept captive by an 11-time convicted woman abuser who is wanted in King County.

Sean Williams got busted for beating the victim over and over in their Renton home in 2012 — keeping her and her nine-year-old child cooped-up while they tried to escape — the terror finally ending when the daughter ran to mother, pleading for Williams to stop. He did, but not before verbally abusing the girl and spitting on her mom.

Williams was sentenced to five years in prison for it, got out and now he’s violating a domestic violence court order the victim has against him. She lives in Auburn now, where detectives say this time that same little girl — now 15 years old — is the one who called 911 to tell police her mom was being hurt by Williams again.

“We’re not sure where he’s at right now. We know he does have ties to Tacoma, but right now we just don’t know where he is. He needs to be held accountable,” said Renton Police Cmdr. Dave Leibman.

Williams’ massive rap sheet includes many more domestic violence crimes, drugs, theft, obstruction, refusing to comply and attempting to elude police.

He’s 36 years old, 5’10”, weighs 170 pounds and has tattoos on his neck and arms, including one with a horrible word for a woman.

He has a $200,000 nationwide warrant for his arrest.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477.)

It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.