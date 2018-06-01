Russell Wilson, Ciara want to bring MLB to Portland

SEATTLE — Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson wants to bring baseball to Portland, Oregon.

“A new team is on the horizon.”

On Friday, Wilson and his wife Ciara announced on Twitter they were partnering with the Diamond Project, a movement that hopes to bring a Major League Baseball team to the Rose City.

Wilson said they intend to be owners, investors or partners with any team that comes to the city.

“I can’t think of any better way to share family memories than at the ballpark,” Wilson said in a message on Trace Me.

A movement to bring MLB to Portland has long existed, but an effort has ramped up as talk of expansion is rumored. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has called Portland a candidate to acquire a franchise whether by expansion, which hasn’t happened in 20 years, or relocation.

This isn’t Wilson’s first attempt to invest in a professional sports franchise. Wilson joined Chris Hansen in trying to bring an NBA team back to Seattle.

He also has a history with baseball, being drafted in the fourth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. He left to pursue a career in football, but was later traded to the Texas Rangers for a ceremonial role.

The Diamond Project’s leadership has stressed that its effort to bring baseball to Portland will take time, estimating an opening day in Portland would come in 2022 at the earliest. But the Seahawks quarterback argues Portland is perfectly situated for a baseball team, in part because it’s the home of Nike.

