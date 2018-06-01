Reward increased to $10,000 in search for missing 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — The reward was raised to $10,000 Friday in the search for Lily Christopherson, the 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl who was reported missing on May 9 and who police believe is being sex-trafficked.

Family and friends have launched an intensive search for Lily, posting fliers in Pierce and even Thurston County.

Three people have been arrested in the case so far.

Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Ann Counts, 29, were arrested earlier and charged with kidnapping, raping, providing illegal drugs and sex-trafficking the teen.

A third person was picked up by officers late Wednesday night in Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree child rape. Law enforcement sources say the man told them Lily left his Tacoma home last week. Nobody has seen her since then. Q13 News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged yet.