Police: 4 killed, 7 injured in Oregon highway crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon State Police say four people died and seven were hurt in a collision between a minivan and a pickup in the northwestern part of the state.

Capt. Tim Fox said Friday the minivan carrying eight people was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 30 when it tried to make a left turn. The vehicle went into the path of a pickup hauling an empty horse trailer.

He said four people in the minivan were killed and the other four were taken to hospitals — three by LifeFlight helicopter.

The three people inside the pickup were taken to hospitals by ambulance.

No names have been released and the crash investigation remains active.

The collision happened around 10 a.m., about 20 miles east of Astoria.

No viable detours on OR side of the #Columbia. Travelers going EB & WB on US30 should use SR 4 in WA as the alt route by accessing the road at the Lewis & Clark Bridge in #Rainier & the #AstoriaMeglerBridge in #Astoria. Avoid the area, use alt routes or expect long delays. 2 of 2 — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) June 1, 2018