× Murder Mystery: Mother offering $4,000 reward to help catch son’s killers

KILLERS WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Frustration and an emotional plea for help from the family of a Seattle man shot to death last year.

Latrel Williams’ mother is offering a $4,000 reward for information that helps catch his killers.

She walked us through the alley where he was murdered, determined not to let his case go unsolved.

This is where my baby was shot, right here.” It’s been more than a year since Lynda Wolff lost her only son. “Mother`s Day passed and wondered, am I still a mother? My son`s not here anymore, after 35 years.”

On April 11th, 2017, Latrel was killed by his car in the parking lot behind the building where he lived in the 8300 block of Rainier Avenue S. “I know it was a dark, rainy night, but you hear the shots, multiple gunshots, I`m sure someone, there`s people who looked out their window and saw something,” said Wolff.

Seattle Police homicide detectives believe Latrel was an innocent victim. “Suspects, three of them, were seen running from the scene. Very dark clothing, possible hoodies, a dark minivan was also seen accelerating from the area,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No arrest has been made in the case, so lynda is offering a $4,000 reward to anyone who can help police identify her son's killers. "Someone had to have targeted him, maybe from back here against this fence is as far as you can go. They had to come in and out the same way, so I just don`t understand why the case hasn`t been solved," said Wolff.

Lynda believes the killers didn't know the kind of man Latrel was, a devoted father to his son, an entrepreneur who had just started a new company to hire low income people in his community.

Tory Jones is Latrel's younger brother. He finds it hard to believe the shooting was random. "Honestly, it`s tough. It`s tough. I mean obviously it was like a homicide, an execution, I mean, but you don`t know what the reason was, you don`t know if they`re after more members of the family, you don`t know if it`s over with," said Jones.

Latrel was the peaceful one, known for his kindness and commitment to his community, his death has left a hole in his family and his son's life, "I just think about my grandson, that his dad`s not there to see any milestones, or hear anything that he has to share, or being that he`s going to be a man, himself, that his father is not there for reasons unknown. It`s just emotionally it`s been really hard on me," said Wolff.

As Lynda surveys the alley where her son was murdered, she wants justice for Latrel, but also to spare others from suffering like she has. "We`re all one. We`re all human. We all breath the same way. We all have children. We all have families, so please, please help out."

If you have any information that can help Seattle Police identify the three suspects or their dark minivan, or know anything at all that can help solve Latrel's senseless murder, call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or you can use the P3 Tips App on your phone and collect that $4,000 reward when detectives solve the case.