Mickey Sumey: High-violent gang member fresh out of prison, wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A high-violent gang member who just got out of prison is in the wind.

Mickey Sumey did more than six years of hard time for a burglary in Spokane County we featured him for on Washington’s Most Wanted back in 2011.

After his recent release he never checked-in with Department of Corrections officers like he’s supposed to, so now he’s wanted in Benton County for breaking probation on that First Degree Burglary conviction.

DOC officers think he could be back in the Spokane Area and committing new crimes.

His rap sheet also has several domestic violence convictions, including assault.

He’s 42 years old, 5’8″, weighs 250 pounds and has a ton of tatoos, including ‘White Pride’ on his forearm and swastikas on his hand, shoulder and calf.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone if you know where he’s hiding, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).