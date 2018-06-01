Help ID kid-toting thief seen stealing $1,300 worth of vitamins

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

What kind of a father takes a little kid with him to commit crimes?

Seattle Police say this dad in the Oregon State Beavers sweatshirt does.

Detectives are trying to identify him after they say he stole more than $1,000 worth of vitamins from the Columbia City PCC Market store on Rainier Avenue S. — all with a child in tow.

“Everybody says, ‘Oh, it’s a shoplift case, but it’s a felony shoplift case, matter of fact, you’re going to watch this video and it’s going to make you mad,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He has a 2 or 3 year old child with him. He also has a baby bag with him and you’re going to watch him go around this store and proceed to take over $1,300 worth of vitamins. He even hands some of the vitamin cases to the kid and lets him play while he’s stealing, then he takes them from the kid, puts them in the baby bag and then you’re going to watch him just nonchalantly walk out the door. That’s enough to make you mad, but then also remember, you’re going to pay for this, because everytime you go to that store, prices are going to start going up and you’re going to pay for this guy’s shoplifting.”

If you recognize this thieving dad who’s setting a horrible example for his child, use the P3 Tips App to tell Seattle Police his name, or call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).