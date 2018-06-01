Help ID hot coffee-hurling assault suspect

WANTED IN LACEY —

A McDonald’s manager burned on her face an neck when a volatile customer throws a scaulding hot cup of coffee at her.

Lacey Police think the suspect may be a transient and have mental health issues and are hoping you can help identify him before he hurts anyone else.

“We have the customer and then we have the manager at the McDonald’s on Sleater Kinney Rd. and the customer’s requesting a cup of coffee and the manager went over there, poured a cup, is going to hand it to him and he seems to be a bit agitated, so she hands the cup of coffee over to him and he seems to get agitated, a bit of an exchange of words, she refuses him service and asks him to leave and then he throws the coffee on her and exits the building,” said Lacey Police Det. Jon Mason. “None of the employees actually knew this person, but he has been reported to be around the Olympia/Thurston County area, so some people have reported he’s been on the west side of Olympia, some others in downtown Olympia. He had a lot of possessions with him when he came into the McDonald’s, it looks like he had a bed rolled and a backpack and a scarf, possibly a tent, so he could be a transient in the area. He’s dressed in a blue coat, tan pants, gray beanie, he has a really long, white goatee and I believe a brown ponytail, as well.

Lacey Police think the suspect's 50 to 60 years old and believe he's been aggressive to other people he's come in contact with in the past.

If you know his name, where he's hiding, or both -- use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).