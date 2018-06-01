Bridging the Divide: Politics in America

Bridging the Divide is a weekly series that brings opposing sides of a controversial topic together, face-to-face. Each week, Brandi Kruse hosts the two sides for a positive dialogue on issues ranging from gun control, to policing, to politics.

This week: Politics in America

After decades of public service, U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert (R-WA) has decided not to seek another term. He sits down with Brandi Kruse to discuss the state of political discourse in America, and what each of us can do to help bridge divides in our own communities.