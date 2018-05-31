Third person arrested in connection with the case of missing Bonney Lake teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A third person has been arrested in connection with the case of missing 15-year-old Lily Christopherson of Bonney Lake, police say.

The man was picked up by officers late Wednesday night in Tacoma on suspicion of third-degree child rape.

Law enforcement sources say the man told them Lily left his Tacoma home last week. Nobody has seen her since then.

Q13 News is not naming him because he has not been formally charged yet.

Police believe Lily is being sex-trafficked.

Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Ann Counts, 29, were arrested earlier and charged with kidnapping, raping and sex-trafficking the teen.

Lily was reported missing by her mother to the Bonney Lake Police Department on May 9. An intensive search has been underway for the teenage girl since then.