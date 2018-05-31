Tacoma Mall’s Sears set to close in late June
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Mall Sears is one of dozens of Sears and Kmart stores set to close this summer, according to a company release announced Thursday.
At least 63 stores are set to close by early September 2018 as the company continues to struggle.
In a statement, Sears said: “Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”
The company closed nearly 400 stores during the past 12 months, and now has a total of 894 left, including the 63 slated for closure. The two chains had a total of 3,500 US stores between them when they merged in 2005.
The company initially announced plans Thursday to close 72 stores, but pulled back slightly and released a list of only 63 stores slated for closing – 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart stores, spread across 29 states. The company said the nine additional stores that it initially planned to announce would close will be evaluated further.
Sears said overall revenue fell 31% in the three months ending May 5. While most of that decline was due to previous store closings, sales fell 12% at the stores that remained open.
The lower sales resulted in a $424 million loss for Sears Holdings, the holding company that owns by Sears and Kmart. The company has lost more than $11.2 billion since 2010, its last profitable year.
Sears is looking to sell its Kenmore appliance brand in an effort to raise cash, after selling off its Craftsman tool brand a year ago.
Shares of Sears tumbled another 13% on the results in afternoon trading.
Full list of Sears and Kmart stores closing:
- Kmart – 910 North China Lake Blvd Ridgecrest CA
- Kmart – 9881 W 58Th Avenue Arvada CO
- Kmart – 5400 E Busch Blvd Tampa FL
- Kmart – 4303 Nawiliwili Road Lihue HI
- Kmart – 2535 Hubbell Avenue Des Moines IA
- Kmart – 5909 E State Street Rockford IL
- Kmart – 4070 Ryan Street Lake Charles LA
- Kmart – 215 North Central Avenue Duluth MN
- Kmart – 24 34 Barbour Avenue Passaic / Clifton NJ
- Kmart – 2100 Carlisle Avenue Albuquerque NM
- Kmart – 1000 Montauk Highway West Babylon NY
- Kmart – 25301 Rockaway Blvd Rosedale NY
- Kmart – 12350 N E Sandy Blvd Portland OR
- Kmart – 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza Latrobe PA
- Kmart – 5000 San Dario Laredo TX
- Sears* – 10001 N Metro Parkway West Phoenix AZ
- Sears – 100 S Puente Hills Mall City Industry CA
- Sears* – 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Tampa FL
- Sears – 320 Towne Center Circle Sanford FL
- Sears† – 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E. Atlanta GA
- Sears† – 1300 Southlake Mall Morrow GA
- Sears† – 2100 Pleasant Hill Road Duluth GA
- Sears* – 320 W Kimberly Road Davenport IA
- Sears† – #2 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills IL
- Sears† – #2 Fox Valley Center Aurora IL
- Sears* – 6136 W Grand Avenue Gurnee IL
- Sears† – 104 West White Oaks Mall Springfield IL
- Sears† – 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S Lafayette IN
- Sears† – 40 Muncie Mall Muncie IN
- Sears† – 6020 E 82Nd Street Indianapolis IN
- Sears – 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS
- Sears* – Alexandria Mall Alexandria LA
- Sears – Hwys 114 & 128 Peabody MA
- Sears* – Eastfield Mall Springfield MA
- Sears* – 3191 S Linden Road Flint MI
- Sears† – 18900 Michigan Avenue Dearborn MI
- Sears† – 14100 Lakeside Circle Sterling Heights MI
- Sears* – 1212 S Airport Road W Traverse City MI
- Sears* – Shingle Creek Crossing Brooklyn Ctr MN
- Sears* – Miller Hill Mall Duluth MN
- Sears – 250 S County Center Way St. Louis MO
- Sears – #1 Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield MO
- Sears* – 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg MS
- Sears* – 1515 Grand Avenue Billings MT
- Sears* – 2800 S Columbia Road Grand Forks ND
- Sears† – 300 Quaker Bridge Mall Lawrenceville NJ
- Sears* – 2341 Rt 66 Ocean NJ
- Sears* – 2501 Mt Holly Road Burlington NJ
- Sears* – 10000 Coors Bypass N.W. Albuquerque NM
- Sears† – 3649 Erie Blvd E De Witt / Syracuse NY
- Sears* – 2400 Elida Road Lima OH
- Sears† – 17271 Southpark Center Strongsville OH
- Sears* – 300 S Hills Village Pittsburgh / South Hills PA
- Sears – 1000 Robinson Center Drive Pittsburgh PA
- Sears† – 205 W Blackstock Road Spartanburg SC
- Sears – 3101 N Main Street Anderson SC
- Sears* – 3400 Empire Mall Sioux Falls SD
- Sears† – 2931 Knoxville Center Drive Knoxville TN
- Sears^ – 2401 S Stemmons Freeway Lewisville TX
- Sears* – 1800 Green Oaks Road Fort Worth TX
- Sears† – 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive Cedar Park TX
- Sears^ – Golden Triangle Mall Denton TX
- Sears* – 4502 S Steele Street Tacoma WA
Sears Auto Center closing
^ Early June 2018
* Late June 2018
† Late July 2018