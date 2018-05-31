× Tacoma Mall’s Sears set to close in late June

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Mall Sears is one of dozens of Sears and Kmart stores set to close this summer, according to a company release announced Thursday.

At least 63 stores are set to close by early September 2018 as the company continues to struggle.

In a statement, Sears said: “Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

The company closed nearly 400 stores during the past 12 months, and now has a total of 894 left, including the 63 slated for closure. The two chains had a total of 3,500 US stores between them when they merged in 2005.

The company initially announced plans Thursday to close 72 stores, but pulled back slightly and released a list of only 63 stores slated for closing – 48 Sears stores and 15 Kmart stores, spread across 29 states. The company said the nine additional stores that it initially planned to announce would close will be evaluated further.

Sears said overall revenue fell 31% in the three months ending May 5. While most of that decline was due to previous store closings, sales fell 12% at the stores that remained open.

The lower sales resulted in a $424 million loss for Sears Holdings, the holding company that owns by Sears and Kmart. The company has lost more than $11.2 billion since 2010, its last profitable year.

Sears is looking to sell its Kenmore appliance brand in an effort to raise cash, after selling off its Craftsman tool brand a year ago.

Shares of Sears tumbled another 13% on the results in afternoon trading.

Full list of Sears and Kmart stores closing:

Kmart – 910 North China Lake Blvd Ridgecrest CA

Kmart – 9881 W 58Th Avenue Arvada CO

Kmart – 5400 E Busch Blvd Tampa FL

Kmart – 4303 Nawiliwili Road Lihue HI

Kmart – 2535 Hubbell Avenue Des Moines IA

Kmart – 5909 E State Street Rockford IL

Kmart – 4070 Ryan Street Lake Charles LA

Kmart – 215 North Central Avenue Duluth MN

Kmart – 24 34 Barbour Avenue Passaic / Clifton NJ

Kmart – 2100 Carlisle Avenue Albuquerque NM

Kmart – 1000 Montauk Highway West Babylon NY

Kmart – 25301 Rockaway Blvd Rosedale NY

Kmart – 12350 N E Sandy Blvd Portland OR

Kmart – 1072 Mountain Laurel Plaza Latrobe PA

Kmart – 5000 San Dario Laredo TX

Sears* – 10001 N Metro Parkway West Phoenix AZ

Sears – 100 S Puente Hills Mall City Industry CA

Sears* – 7902 Citrus Park Town Center Tampa FL

Sears – 320 Towne Center Circle Sanford FL

Sears† – 2201 Henderson Mill Road N.E. Atlanta GA

Sears† – 1300 Southlake Mall Morrow GA

Sears† – 2100 Pleasant Hill Road Duluth GA

Sears* – 320 W Kimberly Road Davenport IA

Sears† – #2 Hawthorn Center Vernon Hills IL

Sears† – #2 Fox Valley Center Aurora IL

Sears* – 6136 W Grand Avenue Gurnee IL

Sears† – 104 West White Oaks Mall Springfield IL

Sears† – 2415 Sagamore Pkwy S Lafayette IN

Sears† – 40 Muncie Mall Muncie IN

Sears† – 6020 E 82Nd Street Indianapolis IN

Sears – 1781 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS

Sears* – Alexandria Mall Alexandria LA

Sears – Hwys 114 & 128 Peabody MA

Sears* – Eastfield Mall Springfield MA

Sears* – 3191 S Linden Road Flint MI

Sears† – 18900 Michigan Avenue Dearborn MI

Sears† – 14100 Lakeside Circle Sterling Heights MI

Sears* – 1212 S Airport Road W Traverse City MI

Sears* – Shingle Creek Crossing Brooklyn Ctr MN

Sears* – Miller Hill Mall Duluth MN

Sears – 250 S County Center Way St. Louis MO

Sears – #1 Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield MO

Sears* – 1000 Turtle Creek Drive Hattiesburg MS

Sears* – 1515 Grand Avenue Billings MT

Sears* – 2800 S Columbia Road Grand Forks ND

Sears† – 300 Quaker Bridge Mall Lawrenceville NJ

Sears* – 2341 Rt 66 Ocean NJ

Sears* – 2501 Mt Holly Road Burlington NJ

Sears* – 10000 Coors Bypass N.W. Albuquerque NM

Sears† – 3649 Erie Blvd E De Witt / Syracuse NY

Sears* – 2400 Elida Road Lima OH

Sears† – 17271 Southpark Center Strongsville OH

Sears* – 300 S Hills Village Pittsburgh / South Hills PA

Sears – 1000 Robinson Center Drive Pittsburgh PA

Sears† – 205 W Blackstock Road Spartanburg SC

Sears – 3101 N Main Street Anderson SC

Sears* – 3400 Empire Mall Sioux Falls SD

Sears† – 2931 Knoxville Center Drive Knoxville TN

Sears^ – 2401 S Stemmons Freeway Lewisville TX

Sears* – 1800 Green Oaks Road Fort Worth TX

Sears† – 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive Cedar Park TX

Sears^ – Golden Triangle Mall Denton TX

Sears* – 4502 S Steele Street Tacoma WA

Sears Auto Center closing

^ Early June 2018

* Late June 2018

† Late July 2018