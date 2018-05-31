× One dead after accidental shooting in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY — Federal Way police are investigating after a man was reportedly killed in an accidental shooting Thursday morning.

According to Federal Way police, officers were called to the 29600 block of 4th Avenue South around 1:13 a.m.

When they arrived they found a 25-year-old male inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

South King Fire Rescue and Medic One responded, but the male died from his injuries.

Police are interviewing people inside the residence at the time of the shooting.