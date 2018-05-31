Fire at Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club found to be arson, department says

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — A fire at the Lake Stevens Boys & Girls Club on Monday has been found to be arson, the Lake Stevens Fire Department said Thursday night.

“Investigators are looking for information the public may have such as videos of the fire or potential suspect,” Lake Stevens Fire said. “Arson fires have a damaging effect to our community and any information our community can provide would be greatly appreciated.”

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, Snohomish County Dispatch received a 911 call of reports of smoke and flames seen behind the Boys & Girls Club, Assistant Fire Marshal David Petersen said.

“Crews arrived to find two Porta Potty’s (up against the building) fully involved with extension going up into the overhang and the eaves of the roof structure,” he said.

Fire sprinklers inside the storage room kicked on and suppressed the fire there. Lake Stevens Fire and others quickly knocked down the fire.

The building wasn’t occupied at the time and there were no injuries, he said.

“The Arson Alarm Foundation and the Washington Insurance Council have a dedicated phone number for reporting any information anonymously. There is also an award of up to $10,000 for tips. Their phone number is 1-800-55-ARSON,” the fire department said Thursday night.