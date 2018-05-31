Family of late WSU QB Tyler Hilinski discuss efforts to raise awareness to prevent youth suicide

SEATTLE — The WSU community suffered a tragic loss in January after quarterback Tyler Hilinski took his own life. It was news that shocked many, including his family.

Ian Furness sat down with Tyler’s mom, Kym, and brother Kelly to find out how they’re moving forward and making sure Tyler’s name has a legacy bigger than football. He filed this video report.

For more information on the Hilinski's Hope Foundation and the efforts of the family and their friends to raise awareness to help prevent youth suicide, you can go to Hilinskishope.org