Teen get 13.5 years for shooting students near Graham-Kapowsin High School

TACOMA, Wash. — A 16-year-old boy has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for shooting two teenagers last year near a high school in Graham, Washington.

Ronald Ackerson Jr. was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree assault and second-degree unlawful gun possession. He was prosecuted as an adult.

“We have zero tolerance for gun violence at or near our schools,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We’re committed to protecting our youth.”

The 16-year-old and 17-year-old boys wounded in the December shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School survived the attacked.

In a statement to the court, Ackerson said he fired at least six shots at a crowd from the passenger seat of a car. Students had gathered to watch a fight off school grounds involving his friend.

Ackerson said he did not intend to cause harm.