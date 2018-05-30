Revive I-5: Northbound will be closed all weekend at West Seattle Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Revive I-5 construction work returns this weekend, and it's going to be the biggest impact on traffic yet.

WSDOT and contractor crews are shutting down northbound Interstate 5 from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way in downtown Seattle starting Friday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Work will be completed by 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 4.

Lane closures will begin in the Southcenter area to allow crews to replace the right half of the expansion joint at the Duwamish River Bridge.

“We understand a full northbound I-5 closure is difficult for people who travel, but it would take us several weekends of lane reductions to accomplish what we can do in one weekend with a full directional closure,” said WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator Amir Rasaie. “We need people to choose alternate routes and delay trips to keep regional traffic moving.”

Transportation officials warn that this will affect anyone driving in the area -- even if you're not planning to be on I-5.

"All of our detours are going to be really crowded this weekend as well, drivers need to really think about if they need to make a trip," said spokesperson Tom Pearce.

Those detours include I-405, SR 99, SR 518 and SR 509.

Mariners fans should plan for delays. Fans attending the games can still take Link Light Rail to Safeco Field for free this weekend -- just show your M's ticket starting 3 hours before the game through the end of the day.

Here are the closure details from WSDOT: