Revive I-5: Northbound will be closed all weekend at West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE -- Revive I-5 construction work returns this weekend, and it's going to be the biggest impact on traffic yet.
WSDOT and contractor crews are shutting down northbound Interstate 5 from the West Seattle Bridge to Olive Way in downtown Seattle starting Friday, June 1 at 8:00 p.m. Work will be completed by 5:00 a.m. Monday, June 4.
Lane closures will begin in the Southcenter area to allow crews to replace the right half of the expansion joint at the Duwamish River Bridge.
“We understand a full northbound I-5 closure is difficult for people who travel, but it would take us several weekends of lane reductions to accomplish what we can do in one weekend with a full directional closure,” said WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator Amir Rasaie. “We need people to choose alternate routes and delay trips to keep regional traffic moving.”
Transportation officials warn that this will affect anyone driving in the area -- even if you're not planning to be on I-5.
"All of our detours are going to be really crowded this weekend as well, drivers need to really think about if they need to make a trip," said spokesperson Tom Pearce.
Those detours include I-405, SR 99, SR 518 and SR 509.
Mariners fans should plan for delays. Fans attending the games can still take Link Light Rail to Safeco Field for free this weekend -- just show your M's ticket starting 3 hours before the game through the end of the day.
Here are the closure details from WSDOT:
- Northbound I-5 lane closures will begin at the I-405 interchange near Southcenter before tapering down to a single lane that will exit at the West Seattle Bridge/Columbian Street/Spokane Street.
- All on-ramps to northbound I-5 between southbound I-405 and South Michigan Street except from eastbound SR 518 will close at 8 p.m. Friday.
The SR 518 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will remain open all weekend.
The northbound I-5 off-ramps all will remain open between southbound 405 and the closure at the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way exit.
The northbound express lanes will open afternoons with access only from the downtown on-ramps.
A single lane of traffic will be able to enter northbound I-5 from the West Seattle Bridge/Columbian Street/Spokane Street on-ramp before heading into downtown.
- At the Duwamish River Bridge, three right lanes will be closed.
- At the southbound I-5 Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge, the two left lanes will be closed from 3 a.m. to noon Saturday. The two right lanes and the 45th Avenue Northeast on-ramp will be closed from 3 to 11 a.m. Sunday.