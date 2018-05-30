× Recall Alert: Allergan recalls birth control treatment

Drugmaker Allergan is issuing a nationwide recall of a birth control treatment because they were packaged incorrectly and could lead to unintended pregnancy.

The company is recalling one lot of TAYTULLA birth control pill packs, which have an expiration date of May 2019. According to the FDA, a physician reported to Allergan that four placebo capsules were placed out of order in a sample pack of TAYTULLA. Specifically, the first four days of the treatment had four non-hormonal placebo capsules instead of active capsules, as shown below.

(FDA/Correctly packaged TAYTULLA)

(FDA/Incorrectly packaged TAYTULLA)

If you are a patient who has used a TAYTULLA sample pack with an expiration date of May 2019 any time from Aug. 27, 2017 through today and are concerned you may be impacted by the issue, you’re urged to contact your doctor.

If oral contraceptive capsules are taken out of order, the user may be at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.