Police in standoff with off-duty deputy on Capitol Hill

SEATTLE — Police have surrounded an apartment in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in an attempt to reach a domestic violence suspect.

The suspect has been identified as an off-duty King County Sheriff’s deputy.

The deputy has been with the department for 2.5 years but he had recently been placed on paid administrative leave, King County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Abbott said.

Q13 News reporter AJ Janavel is on the scene. He said police are talking to the deputy through a megaphone asking if he’s OK.

“We just want to make sure you’re OK,” Janavel overheard.

It’s unclear what prompted the standoff or original 911 call.

Officers have closed the road lined with apartments from East Howell Street on the north side to south of East Olive Street.

The standoff began about 1:30 a.m.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.