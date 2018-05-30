Norwegian’s newest, largest cruise ship sails into Seattle for maiden voyage (VIDEO)

SEATTLE -- Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship docked in Seattle for the first time Wednesday morning.
The Norwegian Bliss weighs more than 168,000 tons and can accommodate 4,000 passengers.
The Bliss is Norwegian's largest ship on the West Coast -- it was built specifically for trips to Alaska.
Video from the Q13 News drone shows some of the amenities on the top deck -- including a go-kart race track, open air laser tag and pools.
The ship will leave Seattle's Pier 66 on Saturday just a few days after its christening ceremony.
Here are some key details about The Bliss:
- Norwegian Bliss will offer cruises to Alaska beginning June 2. She will spend her summer sailing seven-day cruises to Alaska, and fall season cruising to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles. In winter of 2018 she will sail to the Caribbean from Miami, and in the 2019 fall/winter season she will cruise from New York City to Florida and the Bahamas and Caribbean.
- Guests will be able to dive into a culinary immersion of flavors with restaurants on board featuring all different types of cuisines from around the world including Italian, French, American, Mexican, Barbecue and more. Culinary firsts for the brand include an all-new traditional Texas smokehouse called Q, a full service Starbucks store, and Coco’s – a chocolate and sweet treats shop.
- Continuing with Norwegian’s commitment to offering unparalleled entertainment, Norwegian Bliss will feature Tony-Award® winning Broadway musical, Jersey Boys. Another first for the brand, Norwegian’s entertainment team developed an original musical theater show - ¡HAVANA!, created and produced specifically for Norwegian Bliss. The creative group behind this Broadway-style show includes Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Warren Carlyle, Cuban-American design duo Isabel and Ruben Toledo and features original songs by Cuban-American, Grammy-winning singer – Albita.
- Norwegian Bliss’ hull has been designed by world premier marine life artist, Wyland, and will also feature the most comprehensive collection of art of any ship in the fleet.
- Norwegian Cruise Line has a combined fleet of 16 ships with approximately 46,500 berths and offers itineraries to more than 250 destinations worldwide.