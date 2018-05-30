Norwegian’s newest, largest cruise ship sails into Seattle for maiden voyage (VIDEO)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship docked in Seattle for the first time Wednesday morning.

The Norwegian Bliss weighs more than 168,000 tons and can accommodate 4,000 passengers.

The Bliss is Norwegian's largest ship on the West Coast -- it was built specifically for trips to Alaska.

Video from the Q13 News drone shows some of the amenities on the top deck -- including a go-kart race track, open air laser tag and pools.

The ship will leave Seattle's Pier 66 on Saturday just a few days after its christening ceremony.

Here are some key details about The Bliss: