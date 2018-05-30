× Man says ‘best mistake I’ve ever made’ led to $100K lottery jackpot

FLINT, Mich. – A Mid-Michigan man said it was the “best mistake I’ve ever made,” and it led to him winning $100,000, according to WNEM.

The Tuscola County man, who has chosen to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers drawn Thursday to win the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

He bought his winning ticket at Worth’s Party Store, located at 4730 East Main Street in Millington.

“I usually play 04-14-28-30-31, but I accidentally picked 29 instead of 28,” said the player. “Rather than starting over with a new slip, I just decided to go ahead and play those numbers and I’m so glad I did.”

The lucky player claimed his prize on Tuesday.

“Winning the jackpot was all because of a simple mistake, but it’s definitely the best mistake I’ve ever made.”

He said he plans to use the money to pay down his mortgage.

“I can’t tell you how it feels to win the jackpot. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing,” the player said.