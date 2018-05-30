Group attacks, seriously injures man possibly connected to case of missing Bonney Lake girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUYALLUP, Wash. -- A group of six or more people on Tuesday night abducted, attacked and seriously injured a man possibly connected to the case of the missing Bonney Lake 15-year-old, police said Wednesday.

The man met the group at Skate Tiffany's, a nearby roller-skating rink, police said, and just after midnight the group dumped the man near 162nd and Pioneer. He was seriously injured, the spokesman added.

The Puyallup and Bonney Lake police departments confirmed that the victim in the beating is not a suspect in the case of 15-year-old Lily Christopherson, who has been missing from home since May 9 and has been the subject of an intense search.

However, police said the man is "associated in some way" with the case. They offered no other details, however.

Police are investigating the attack.

On Tuesday, sex offender Christopher Fitzpatrick, 39, and Maria Counts, 29, were charged in Pierce County Superior Court with rape, kidnapping, sex-trafficking and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct for their alleged involvement in the disappearance of Lily.

Lily is still missing, however, and family, friends and police are continuing to search for her.