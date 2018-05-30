Construction underway for new Diagon Alley for some Harry Potter fans in Mount Vernon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. -- Construction is underway at the new Diagon Alley, where some Harry Potter fans will have the chance to attend camp this summer.

Volunteers are working to get the wizardly world of Harry Potter ready in time for Camp Korey's opening in Mount Vernon next month.

The camp leveled a huge area where children with serious medical conditions can play and explore the recreated alley made famous in the Potter movies.

Jonathan Chambers, the founder of the original Diagon Alley Project in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, built two massive building that will be fully interactive with working windows and doors.

He says he's excited to give this piece of Harry Potter magic to kids who could really use it.

"The camp has the facilities here to allow them to come to camp, enjoy camp, even with these serious medical conditions they have and now they get to experience Diagon Alley. It's just amazing for them," Chambers said.

The original Diagon Alley raised $45,000 for pancreatic cancer research.

Chambers says they have one more weekend to finish the job before campers arrive in late June.

Camp Korey is named for Korey Rose, a teen who lost his battle with bone cancer at age 18. His father, Tim Rose, founded Camp Korey in 2005 with his family to honor Korey’s memory and create a safe haven for other families dealing with childhood illness and serious medical conditions. It is provided free of charge.

Camp Korey is moving to Mount Vernon after spending years in Carnation.