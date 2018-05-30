PLAN AHEAD: Major highway closures this weekend on I-5, US 2

Big backups expected as westbound US 2 trestle shuts down this weekend

Posted 12:45 PM, May 30, 2018, by , Updated at 12:48PM, May 30, 2018

This project will repave 3 miles of the west end of US 2. Repairs to the westbound lanes will extend from Bickford Avenue to the I-5 interchange, including the Hewitt Avenue Trestle. Eastbound lanes will also be resurfaced from the US 2/SR 204 interchange to Bickford Avenue. (WSDOT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Interstate 5 isn’t the only local highway undergoing major construction that will disrupt traffic this weekend.

According to WSDOT, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2 between the State Route 204 interchange and 51st Avenue Southeast from 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 1 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, June 4.

Ramps to westbound US 2 from SR 204 and 20th Street Southeast will also be closed.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to avoid the area if possible.

Related Story
Revive I-5: Northbound will be closed all weekend at West Seattle Bridge

This weekend closure was originally scheduled for May 18-19 but was canceled due to rain.

It’s the first of six weekend closures required to complete the “critical preservation and paving project” on US 2.

Here’s more info from WSDOT:

This work is weather dependent. It is tentatively scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on the following weekends:

  • May 18 – 20: POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER
  • June 1 – June 4
  • June 22 – June 25
  • June 29 – July 2
  • July 13 – July 16
  • July 20 – July 23
  • August 4 – August 6

The eastbound trestle is newer and made of concrete, so it does not require weekend closures. Work on eastbound US 2 between the SR 204 interchange and Bickford Avenue will happen overnight.