Big backups expected as westbound US 2 trestle shuts down this weekend

EVERETT, Wash. — Interstate 5 isn’t the only local highway undergoing major construction that will disrupt traffic this weekend.

According to WSDOT, contractor crews will close all lanes of westbound US 2 between the State Route 204 interchange and 51st Avenue Southeast from 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 1 to 4:00 a.m. Monday, June 4.

Ramps to westbound US 2 from SR 204 and 20th Street Southeast will also be closed.

Transportation officials are warning travelers to avoid the area if possible.

This weekend closure was originally scheduled for May 18-19 but was canceled due to rain.

It’s the first of six weekend closures required to complete the “critical preservation and paving project” on US 2.

Here’s more info from WSDOT:

This work is weather dependent. It is tentatively scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday on the following weekends: May 18 – 20: POSTPONED DUE TO WEATHER

June 1 – June 4

June 22 – June 25

June 29 – July 2

July 13 – July 16

July 20 – July 23

August 4 – August 6 The eastbound trestle is newer and made of concrete, so it does not require weekend closures. Work on eastbound US 2 between the SR 204 interchange and Bickford Avenue will happen overnight.