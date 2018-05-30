× 2 killed in SUV, semi collision on Pacific Highway in Milton

MILTON, Wash. — Two people were killed in a collision involving their SUV and a tractor-trailer on Pacific Highway East in Milton Wednesday afternoon, Milton police said.

A spokesman said an elderly couple from Fox Island were driving to visit some family when the accident occurred.

Fife Police officers were the first to respond and found both people in the Honda SUV unconscious. They were rushed to the hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

The cause is still under investigation, Milton Police said.