Target to open ‘small-format’ stores in Seattle and Bellevue

SEATTLE — Target plans to open three small-format stores in Seattle and Bellevue over the next two years.

The stores will be in the U District, the new Bellevue South mixed-use development, and the Ballard neighborhood, according to a release.

The small-format store is the company’s way of reaching customers who live in urban areas where a traditional sized Target store may not fit.

Target opened one of its first small-format stores near Pike Place Market in 2012.

“Target has loved being part of the Seattle-area community since 1988, and we’re excited to offer more Seattle guests a shopping experience that has the best of Target tailored for each individual neighborhood. Our new stores will make shopping easier and more inspiring for nearby students, local residents and tourists alike,” said Mark Schindele, senior vice president, Properties, Target.

The company said these stores will also offer customers a unique shopping experience curated for the neighborhood. They gave these examples:

The U District store will feature portable technology products, dorm and apartment essentials, and fresh food and beverage, and grab-and-go items.

The Bellevue store will offer merchandise including apparel and health and beauty items.

The Ballard location will focus its assortment on baby and kids, apartment and home essentials, and beauty products.

Target said all stores will offer Order Pickup, giving guests more convenience and added security with the ability to buy online and pick up in store.

U District

Target has signed a lease with Panos Properties for the U District store, which will be approximately 21,000 sq. ft. and located on The Ave near the University of Washington’s campus at 4535 University Way NE. The store is planned to open in 2019 and employ up to 50 team members.

“The U District Target will be a great asset for the University of Washington area. We have seen an increase in university students and young professionals moving into the area and a new small-format Target is aligned with the community’s needs,” said Tim Panos, Panos Properties.

Bellevue

Target has signed a lease with KG Management for the Bellevue store, which is approximately 49,000 sq. ft. and located in the new Bellevue South mixed-use development near the intersection of 116th Ave. NE and NE 4th St. Target plans to open the store in 2020 and employ up to 125 team members.

“We are very pleased to confirm that Target will anchor our second and final phase of our Bellevue retail project at NE 4th and 116th. Target’s urban format will be ideal to support the fast-growing downtown Bellevue/Wilburton residential and employment neighborhoods. In addition, our unique location adjacent to the I-405/NE 4th interchange in downtown Bellevue will allow Target and our other tenants to function as a regional destination for shoppers throughout the Eastside and Mercer Island,” said Jay Fisher, assistant managing director of the property owner, Principal Real Estate Investors of Des Moines, Iowa.

Ballard

Target has signed a lease with Martin Selig Real Estate for the Ballard store, which is 26,900 sq. ft. and located at 1448 NW Market St. in the new 15th + Market development. Target plans to open the store in 2019 and will employ up to 50 team members.

“We are very pleased to announce that Target will be involved at 15th & Market. They will be a great amenity for our tenants and the greater Ballard area. The building is now 80 percent full, with only the third floor still available, and we are scheduled to be complete by the end of 2018,” said Martin Selig of Martin Selig Real Estate.