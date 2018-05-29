Sex offender charged with kidnapping, raping, sex-trafficking missing 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A sex offender arrested during the weekend was charged Tuesday with kidnapping, raping and trafficking for sex a 15-year-old Bonney Lake girl who has been missing and the subject of an intense search for weeks.

Christopher Russell Fitzpatrick, 39, appeared in Pierce County Superior Court Tuesday. He was ordered held in the Pierce County Jail in lieu of $2 million.

Fitzpatrick and his alleged accomplice, Maria Ann Counts, were also accused of providing illegal drugs to a minor and taking porn pictures of her.

Police are still searching for Lily Christopherson.

The police became involved when the girl's mother, Lena Winters, contacted the Bonney Lake Police Department on May 9 and said her daughter had not been seen since that morning.

An 18-year-old friend of Lily's said they met up with a couple of older people at one point that were later identified as Fitzpatrick and Counts.

In probable cause court documents, the mother of one of Fitzpatrick's children told police that Fitzpatrick is sexually violent and that his "thing" is keeping young girls drugged and to "pimp" them out of hotels.

Police eventually tracked down Counts, who, according to the court documents, said she did not know Lily was underage and thought she was 18 but also at times said the girl was 17. Counts said she had last seen Lily with Fitzpatrick and that Fitzpatrick was promoting prostitution with her. She said Fitzpatrick also had sex with the girl.

With information obtained from Counts, police were able to find and arrest Fitzpatrick on May 26. He has a prior conviction for a sex offense and he had an outstanding bench warrant.

The search is still on for Lily. The family and her friends are offering up to a $2,000 reward for information that helps authorities find Lily.