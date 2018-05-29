× Deadly attack in eastern Belgium under investigation

Two police officers and a bystander were killed Tuesday morning in Liege, Belgium. An official at the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office told the Associated Press that there are “indications” that the deadly shooting may have been a terror attack.

Prosecutors say an attacker with a knife stabbed two police officers, then took their weapons and killed them. Officials say the attacker then shot a young man in a nearby car and took a woman hostage at a nearby school.

The suspected shooter was later killed by police.

The incident is under investigation, but so far Belgium’s terror threat level has not been raised.