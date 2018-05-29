× ‘Deadliest Catch’ captain Blake Painter found dead in his Oregon home

“Deadliest Catch” captain Blake Painter has died, according to TMZ. He was 38 years old.

Law enforcement told the celebrity news site the captain’s body was discovered Friday in his Oregon home after a friend couldn’t get in touch with Painter and became concerned. Authorities said Painter had been dead for several days.

Police discovered substances and prescription pills inside Painter’s home, but it’s unclear whether they contributed to his death, TMZ reports.

No foul play is suspected, and an autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine the cause.

Oregon State Police did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Painter was the captain of the F/V Maverick on seasons two and three of the popular Discovery Channel show.

In 2015, fellow “Deadliest Catch” star Tony Lara died at age 50 from a heart attack.