Another violent crime reported on Seattle’s 3rd Avenue

SEATTLE -- Police tape once again cordons off part of the sidewalk along 3rd Avenue between Pike and Pine streets in downtown Seattle, as police investigate a stabbing that happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

A witness tells Q13 News he saw a fight between two men, which ended with the victim stabbed at least six times.

Information about this attack is still limited, but we do know it's the latest violent crime on the same block.

On May 16, an argument outside McDonalds ended with a man being attacked with a hatchet and a baseball bat. Two suspects in that attack got away, and police are still working to figure out who they were.

That attack came less than 48 hours after a shooting on 2nd and Pine Street. Seattle police say a man was shot and robbed during a drug deal just before 4 a.m. on May 15. Officers arrested the suspect, and a 17-year-old alleged accomplice, later that week.