× 15-year-old stabbed in neck at Fife middle school

FIFE, Wash. — A 15-year-old from Columbia Junior High School was booked with assault Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a fellow student in the neck during a fight.

The school called police about 11:30 a.m., after a student went to the nurse’s office with a laceration to the neck and side.

The Fife Police Department said the victim appeared to have non-life threatening injuries. He is also 15 years old.

The suspect was immediately arrested and a knife was recovered.

Fife police said the two students knew each other and had been in an ongoing dispute. Investigators are interviewing both students to determine the cause of the fight.

The school was placed on a lockdown for several hours as police investigated the stabbing.

Additional police presence will also be at Columbia Junior High School as a precaution, according to a release from the school.

“Our first priority always will be the safety of our students and staff. We thank the Fife Police Department for their immediate and professional response. The police department believes this was an isolated incident between these two students. However, out of an abundance of caution, we will have additional police support at CJH tomorrow.”

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.