Sheriff’s dive team looking for body of 24-year-old man who jumped in water near Index

Posted 5:06 PM, May 28, 2018, by , Updated at 06:36PM, May 28, 2018

Eagle Falls near Index.

INDEX, Wash. — The Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team on Monday night was looking for the body of a 24-year-old man who jumped into Eagle Falls near Index and didn’t resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Gold Bar Firefighters said it started out as a rescue mission when the swimmer was reported missing, but at about 5:30 p.m., the rescue mission had been changed to a “recovery,” meaning the swimmer had not survived.

A sheriff’s dive team had already been dispatched to the area.

No other information was immediately available.

 