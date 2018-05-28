× Sheriff’s dive team looking for body of 24-year-old man who jumped in water near Index

INDEX, Wash. — The Snohomish County sheriff’s dive team on Monday night was looking for the body of a 24-year-old man who jumped into Eagle Falls near Index and didn’t resurface, the sheriff’s office said.

Gold Bar Firefighters said it started out as a rescue mission when the swimmer was reported missing, but at about 5:30 p.m., the rescue mission had been changed to a “recovery,” meaning the swimmer had not survived.

A sheriff’s dive team had already been dispatched to the area.

(2/2) Dive Team is on scene at Eagle Falls (S Fork Skykomish River) with @GoldBarFFs for a 24 YO male who jumped in the water and didn't resurface. No other information is available at this time. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) May 29, 2018

No other information was immediately available.