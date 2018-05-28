× Recall Alert: Spam, other canned meat

Hormel Food Corp. is recalling more than 228,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products, including Spam.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the products may contain pieces of metal. The products were produced on Feb. 8 through Feb. 10, 2018.

The following products are being recalled:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the U.S.

The USDA says at least four people have reported metal objects were found in the canned products. There have been reports of minor mouth injuries.

Officials are urging customers to throw away the recalled products immediately or return them for a refund.