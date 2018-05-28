Family, friends desperate to find missing Bonney Lake teen; possible sightings in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- The search continues for 15-year-old Lily Christopherson, the girl from Bonney Lake who has been missing for weeks.

The family had hopes she would have been discovered after the registered sex offender police say she was believed to have been with was arrested this weekend, but she’s still nowhere to be found by Memorial Day.

Family and friends were passing out informational fliers where ever they could. On Monday, they were canvassing at the Lakewood Transit Center. There is now $2,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

“We wanted to hit this area; she takes bus rides a lot,” said family friend Jason Mounts.

Family members believe Lily left home after agreeing to meet with someone on social media but they haven’t heard from her in weeks.

“If you have teenagers, any teenagers, it doesn’t matter girls or boys, educate them,” said Mounts. “These apps these days, these 'meet me' apps, people meeting on Facebook, you’re supposed to be 18 on Facebook. There’s a reason. Control what they’re doing, just educate your kids more.”

Investigators arrested Christopher Fitzpatrick last week – police believed he was with Lily but she was nowhere to be found when he was apprehended.

“Please come home, please call your parents if you’re scared, thinking you’re in trouble. You’re not in trouble at all,” said Mounts. “Things that happen, a lot of us as kids do things that we regret, we just want you home safe.”

“I love you Lily, so much,” Lily’s mother, Lena Winters, told Q13 News last week. “Get away from whoever you’re with and call us.”

Police say Lily has been spotted a few times in Tacoma, and may still be in the area or in Fife. Her family and friends are pleading with her to reach out to let them know she is OK.

“She’s been away since Mother’s Day (May 13),” said Mounts, “And now this weekend. It’s crazy to think that she’s out there.”

Anyone with information about where to find Lily Christopherson, or anyone who believes they might have seen her, can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.